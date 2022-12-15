Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Triumph Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Triumph Financial to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Triumph Financial to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 48.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $127,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

