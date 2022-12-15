Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
TBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Triumph Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Triumph Financial to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Triumph Financial to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.
Triumph Financial Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 48.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $127,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Triumph Financial Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
