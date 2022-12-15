Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Triumph Financial Stock Performance
TFIN opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $126.12.
Triumph Financial Company Profile
