Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 358 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 182,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

