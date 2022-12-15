Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $20.81 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,803,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $12.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.71. 8,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,001. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

