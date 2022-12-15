Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 89 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 54,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.71. 66,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

