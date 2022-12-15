TUI (LON:TUI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $135.18

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.18 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 150.95 ($1.85). TUI shares last traded at GBX 147.65 ($1.81), with a volume of 3,963,064 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TUI. Barclays set a GBX 125 ($1.53) target price on TUI in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.21) target price on TUI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on TUI from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 133 ($1.63).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

