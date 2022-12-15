Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,600 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 647,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE TPB traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 169,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,569. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $353.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.