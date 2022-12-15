Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.99

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$42.99 and last traded at C$42.97, with a volume of 198647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.33.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Turquoise Hill Resources

In other news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower bought 25,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.06 per share, with a total value of C$951,465.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,068,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$839,901,274.31. In related news, insider Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$427,290.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,948,126 shares in the company, valued at C$916,403,579.25. Also, Director Matthew Charles Halbower purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.06 per share, with a total value of C$951,465.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,068,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$839,901,274.31. Insiders have bought 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,720,415 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.