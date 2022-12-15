Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Twin Disc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Twin Disc stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $136.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.11. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.70 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

