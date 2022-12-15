Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.76

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.76 and last traded at $62.82, with a volume of 56432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,247,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

