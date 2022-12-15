UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €116.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €116.00 ($122.11) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($130.53) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($116.84) price target on Vinci in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($124.21) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($110.53) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Vinci Trading Down 2.0 %

EPA DG traded down €1.97 ($2.07) on Thursday, reaching €95.48 ($100.51). The company had a trading volume of 1,781,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €92.56 and its 200-day moving average is €90.70. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($73.20) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($93.47).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

