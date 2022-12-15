UBS Group Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $265.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.46.

NYSE:LII traded down $9.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,777. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Lennox International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 22.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lennox International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

