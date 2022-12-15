Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CFO Sells $2,463,724.30 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $2,463,724.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,430.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.46. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UDMY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 277.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Udemy in the first quarter worth $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Udemy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

