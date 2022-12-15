Ultra (UOS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.79 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $64.11 million and $2.79 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2168175 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $747,393.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

