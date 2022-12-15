Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 269,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,192,096 shares.The stock last traded at $2.32 and had previously closed at $2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

See Also

