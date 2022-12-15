Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $2.36

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.26. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 11,716 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGP. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 948,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 5.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 901,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,731 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 418,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 134,664 shares during the period. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Stories

