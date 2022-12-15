Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $2.36

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.26. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 11,716 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,012,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 948,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 157,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

