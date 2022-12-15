Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Update

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 892,100 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

See Also

