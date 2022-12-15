UMA Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $213.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

