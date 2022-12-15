UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 610,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UMB Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,456. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $368.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 26.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,430,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L Joshua Sosland acquired 368 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,474.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at $869,670.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,223 shares of company stock valued at $424,330 over the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in UMB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in UMB Financial by 64.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

