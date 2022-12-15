UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives $15.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNCRY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €11.90 ($12.53) to €12.50 ($13.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €14.50 ($15.26) to €17.00 ($17.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($16.21) to €15.00 ($15.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

UniCredit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.71 on Thursday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

