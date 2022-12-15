Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $217.58 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average of $214.00.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

