Uniswap Price Reaches $5.92 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.92 or 0.00033220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and $82.32 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00421966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00021213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001137 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00018338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

