United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut United-Guardian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

UG stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

