United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.17. The stock had a trading volume of 62,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,275. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

