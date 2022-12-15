United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.8% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

NYSE:UPS opened at $184.31 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.38. The company has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

