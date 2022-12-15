United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.2% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $184.31 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average is $181.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.