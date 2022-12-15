United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

UPS traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $184.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,275. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

