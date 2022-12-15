United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
United States Steel Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of X traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,659,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,995,025. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.88.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
