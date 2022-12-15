United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United States Steel Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of X traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,659,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,995,025. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

