UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $538.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

