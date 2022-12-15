Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.97 and last traded at $31.13. 28,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,405,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Unity Software Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $588,278.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 737,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,329,048.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,801.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,298. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 12.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

