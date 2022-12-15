V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in V.F. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 11.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 104,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,372. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

