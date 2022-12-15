Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.88

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.88 and traded as low as $22.08. Valhi shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 132,030 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $634.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is 6.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 631.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.