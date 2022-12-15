Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VIG traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.97. 26,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,799. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

