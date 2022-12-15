Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VXF opened at $139.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average is $138.53. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $185.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

