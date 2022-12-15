Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 333.5% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of VFH traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.66. 3,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,904. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

