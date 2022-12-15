Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $43,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

VEA traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $42.60. 214,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,801,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

