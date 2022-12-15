Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.4% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.59. 638,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,312,130. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

