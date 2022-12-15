Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Lowered by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 787,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 829,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.62. 75,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847,571. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $69.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

