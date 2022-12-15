Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.507 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

VTWG opened at $162.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 1-year low of $140.37 and a 1-year high of $216.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.68.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 118.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the second quarter worth $1,661,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 95.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 71.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.