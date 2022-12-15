Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.507 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VTWG opened at $162.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a one year low of $140.37 and a one year high of $216.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.68.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 28.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 118.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000.

