Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.791 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund stock opened at $179.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.54 and a 200 day moving average of $176.08. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $218.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,697,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter.

