Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 17.0% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gpwm LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 45,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

