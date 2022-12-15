Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $197.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

