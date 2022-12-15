Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after buying an additional 147,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after buying an additional 95,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $143.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.11.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

