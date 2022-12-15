Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VTV traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.73. 63,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,898. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.88 and its 200-day moving average is $136.11.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

