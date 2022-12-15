Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

VBLT stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

