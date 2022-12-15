Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 146.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,294. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $984.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $171.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.