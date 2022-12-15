Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

VRNOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano Price Performance

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Verano has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $13.94.

Verano Company Profile

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Verano had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $227.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verano will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.