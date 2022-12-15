Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW) Short Interest Up 34.2% in November

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verb Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verb Technology stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 451,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Verb Technology Price Performance

Shares of Verb Technology stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

